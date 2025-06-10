Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Booking FY2026 Earnings

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Booking in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan anticipates that the business services provider will earn $253.89 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4,330.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,539.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,007.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,933.57. The company has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,639.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $20.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

