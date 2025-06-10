Stratis Price Tops $0.0467 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $1.29 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.71 or 0.02514901 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000641 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00020192 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00007523 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00005520 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00002387 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000731 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00004145 BTC.
Stratis Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
