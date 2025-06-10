Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,644,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 40,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $584.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $548.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $591.16. The company has a market cap of $532.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

