Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 670 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 78,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 49,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $3,144,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Melius Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $521.63 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The firm has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.