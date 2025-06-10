iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $602.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $562.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

