Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Buys 314 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 872.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.9% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $5,152,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,543 shares of company stock worth $8,375,072. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 5.6%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $526.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.01. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.52 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

