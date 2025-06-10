Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,886,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $373.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.67. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partners lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

