Sagace Wealth Management LLC Buys 360 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Sagace Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $89.23 and a 1-year high of $124.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.60.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.