SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Decreased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,542,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 148,942.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,614,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,696,000 after buying an additional 3,611,863 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,395,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,724 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.