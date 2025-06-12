GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 9,464 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ SMH opened at $261.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.55. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

