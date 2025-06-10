Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 645 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $306.62 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $212.12 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.00 and a 200-day moving average of $273.21. The firm has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.