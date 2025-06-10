Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,471 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after buying an additional 3,488,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,935,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after buying an additional 895,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.48.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE MCD opened at $304.84 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $217.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

