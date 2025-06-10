Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,728 shares in the company, valued at $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,825 shares of company stock worth $32,889,194. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $289.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $251.42 and a one year high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

