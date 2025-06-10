Fourpath Capital Management LLC Has $31.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 5.5% of Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fourpath Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $31,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

