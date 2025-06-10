Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.06 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $72.06 million and $5.22 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00006461 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108,764.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.54 or 0.00394012 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00008144 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00083310 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.63 or 0.00303991 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00016561 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00047986 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 515,418,043 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.