EOS (EOS) Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $974.59 million and $940,551.52 worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000269 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000417 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000358 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,747,494 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

