Signet Financial Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $130.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

