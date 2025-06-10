Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,506 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,375,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,106,000 after buying an additional 582,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.59, for a total transaction of $3,028,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 755,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,152,327.28. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total value of $4,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,500. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,681 shares of company stock worth $87,081,236. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $464.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $491.20. The company has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 910.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $417.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.15.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.