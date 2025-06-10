iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $407.89 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.32. The stock has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

