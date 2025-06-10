Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after acquiring an additional 360,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,039,200,000 after acquiring an additional 243,802 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,356,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,401,493,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,184,000 after acquiring an additional 295,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $526.15 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.52 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $522.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.01. The company has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,375,072. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

