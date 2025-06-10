Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 21,143 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,143 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $129.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.84. The company has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

