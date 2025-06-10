Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Purchases 2,280 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,012,000 after buying an additional 3,171,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $886,299,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $295.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

