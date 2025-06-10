NewSquare Capital LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VUG stock opened at $422.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

