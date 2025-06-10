HashAI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $45.74 Million (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. One HashAI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HashAI has a market cap of $45.74 million and $602,495.98 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HashAI has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HashAI Profile

HashAI was first traded on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official message board is www.tiktok.com/@officialhashai. HashAI’s official website is hashai.co.uk. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00051947 USD and is up 10.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $647,759.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

