TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 381,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 349,705 shares.The stock last traded at $89.60 and had previously closed at $87.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. Citigroup raised their target price on TFI International from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on TFI International from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TFI International from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.19.

The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.19). TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

