Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 58,953 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after buying an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,180,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

