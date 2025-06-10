Top Lithium Stocks To Watch Now – June 9th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, QuantumScape, Eos Energy Enterprises, ASP Isotopes, and Enovix are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the mining, processing or development of lithium and lithium-based products, particularly battery-grade materials. Because lithium is a key component in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, consumer electronics and grid storage, these stocks are often viewed as growth plays linked to the clean-energy transition. Investors track lithium stock performance as a barometer for rising demand in electric mobility and renewable energy storage. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,432,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,498,457. The company has a market capitalization of $455.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,700. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,202. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.61.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NYSE QS traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $4.37. 13,679,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,530,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.52.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

EOSE stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.28. 11,890,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

ASP Isotopes (ASPI)

ASP Isotopes Inc., a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPI traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,387,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,583. ASP Isotopes has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $730.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 3.56.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,871,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.00. Enovix has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $18.68.

