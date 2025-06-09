Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of VGT opened at $626.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $560.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

