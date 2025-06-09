Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $11.57 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $192.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

