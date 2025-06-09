Truefg LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Truefg LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $89.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $89.66.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

