Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 363,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 65,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $42.71 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

