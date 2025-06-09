Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $473,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 8,585.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,926 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $72,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on D. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

