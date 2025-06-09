Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Trading 23.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 23.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 187.90 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 184.50 ($2.50). Approximately 187,074,516 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,782% from the average daily volume of 4,818,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.20 ($2.02).
The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.
