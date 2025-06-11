Contrasting Rainbow Coral (OTCMKTS:RBCC) & JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

Rainbow Coral (OTCMKTS:RBCC – Get Free Report) and JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of JBS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rainbow Coral and JBS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rainbow Coral 0 0 0 0 0.00 JBS 0 0 1 1 3.50

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rainbow Coral N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JBS $72.92 billion 0.22 -$198.87 million $1.76 8.20

This table compares Rainbow Coral and JBS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rainbow Coral has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JBS.

Profitability

This table compares Rainbow Coral and JBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rainbow Coral N/A N/A N/A JBS 1.79% 14.29% 3.30%

Summary

JBS beats Rainbow Coral on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rainbow Coral

Rainbow Coral Corp. engages in the operation of retail fish store and coral propagation business in the United States. The company operates through Aquarium and Aquarium Supplies, and Medical Technology segments. The company, through its subsidiary, Rainbow Biosciences, LLC, focuses on researching in the bioscience markets. Rainbow Coral Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Henderson, Nevada. Rainbow Coral Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Essen Enterprises, Inc.

About JBS

JBS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products. In addition, it is involved in transportation, cold storage, industrial waste management solutions, recycling, and produces and commercializes electric power. Further, the company engages in the production and commercialization of raw ham and cooked ham; purchases and sells soybeans, tallow, palm oil, and caustic soda; and operates distribution centers and harbors. Additionally, it produces beef jerky; offers cattle fattening and warehousing services; operates logistics; and trades in by products from processing. The company was formerly known as Friboi Ltda. JBS S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

