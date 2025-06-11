Analysts Set Expectations for OXM Q2 Earnings

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OXM. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OXM

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $54.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $108.51. The firm has a market cap of $814.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 981.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at $421,466. The trade was a 16.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.02%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.