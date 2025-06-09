Truefg LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Truefg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $629,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,101,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $89.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

