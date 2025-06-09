International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,929 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $153,235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754,576 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,540,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,431,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,556,000 after buying an additional 2,938,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $42,827,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mohit Ramani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,138.20. This represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -482.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

