Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.0% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.

Visa Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:V opened at $370.44 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $371.83. The firm has a market cap of $683.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.45 and its 200-day moving average is $335.88.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $3,127,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $194,807.49. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,162 shares of company stock valued at $58,645,479. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

