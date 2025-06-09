325,842 Shares in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Purchased by Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 325,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up 1.6% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYLD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 805,843.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,025 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,461,000 after buying an additional 1,941,964 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,876,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,718,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,104,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.