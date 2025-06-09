Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 159.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392,112 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

