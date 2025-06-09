Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 18,128 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.7% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Rogco LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $40.34 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $40.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

