Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,212,000 after buying an additional 4,101,536 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,694,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,221 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,978,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,626,000 after purchasing an additional 955,079 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,272,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 651,492 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of DFSD stock opened at $47.63 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $47.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31.
About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
