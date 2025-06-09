Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $9.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 220.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,478 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $98.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.17. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.