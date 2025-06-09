Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,876,000.

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $113.22 on Monday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $113.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.11.

