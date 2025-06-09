19,000 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $875,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.19 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

