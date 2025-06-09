Financial Designs Corp Sells 2,197 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Designs Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 16.5% of Financial Designs Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Designs Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223,945 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,182 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $97.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

