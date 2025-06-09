International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 751,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,874,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of MKC stock opened at $74.22 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average of $77.06.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

