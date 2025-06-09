iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Boosted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,655 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $287,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,987 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.87 and a 200 day moving average of $105.68. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

