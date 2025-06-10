Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 8 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,147,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,388.37.

Booking Trading Down 1.3%

Booking stock opened at $5,539.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,007.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,933.57. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,639.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $20.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

