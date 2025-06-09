Bridge City Capital LLC Acquires 145 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. UFP Industries comprises 1.8% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,280,000 after purchasing an additional 115,687 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,241,000 after buying an additional 435,155 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,074,000 after buying an additional 61,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,171,000 after buying an additional 98,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 919,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UFPI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $96.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $141.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.49.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.